MADISON—The Janesville Craig Cougars were shut out by Big Eight Conference leader Madison Memorial (6-0-3 overall, 3-0-1 conference) in a 2-0 loss at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday.

“We went down two goals in the first half, but came out really strong in the second half and had a much improved half,” said coach Joshua Hammen. “Gabriel Diaz showed a lot of heart, and led the team in the second half.”

