MADISON—The Janesville Craig Cougars were shut out by Big Eight Conference leader Madison Memorial (6-0-3 overall, 3-0-1 conference) in a 2-0 loss at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday.
“We went down two goals in the first half, but came out really strong in the second half and had a much improved half,” said coach Joshua Hammen. “Gabriel Diaz showed a lot of heart, and led the team in the second half.”
The Cougars are 1-4-3 on the season.
Beloit Memorial 11, Janesville Parker 1—The Vikings (0-6-0, 0-5) lost 11-1 against the Purple Knights (5-1-2, 1-0-2) at Parker High School on Thursday.
“I am proud of the team for staying in the fight,” said Parker head coach Rudy Cisneros. “There are signs that this group of young men are starting to learn and understand this game and be effective.”
Baylor Denu scored a hat trick in the first half for Beloit Memorial. Britton Sala and Saul Ramos also scored twice.
“We are still working on finding our groove where all of the pistons in the engine that we’re building work in sync with one another,” said Cisneros.
Daniel Marshall scored the lone goal for the Vikings on a penalty kick. Parker (0-6-0, 0-5) travels to Middleton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
