The Delavan-Darien boys soccer team won three matches Saturday to top the two-day Milton Invitational.

Sophomore Jonathan Diaz scored 48 seconds into the second half to lift the Comets to a 1-0 win over Middleton’s varsity reserve in the title match.

Delavan-Darien (9-0-1) outscored four opponents 23-0 en route to the title.

Earlier Saturday, the Comets beat host Milton 4-0 and Milwaukee Lutheran 10-0. Delavan-Darien beat Big Foot/Williams Bay 8-0 in their tournament opener Friday.

Estevan Colin led the Comets with nine goals during the tournament, including two hat tricks.

Janesville Craig opened its tournament Friday with a 2-1 win over Whitewater. The Cougars fell, 2-1, on Saturday to Middleton.

Craig travels to Verona on Tuesday to resume Big Eight Conference play.

The host Red Hawks went 2-1, beating Milwaukee Lutheran 6-0 on Friday and Big Foot/Williams Bay 3-1 on Saturday before their loss to Delavan-Darien.