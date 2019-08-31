Alan Pacheco and Rodrigo Villanueva scored in the second half as the Janesville Craig boys soccer team rallied for a nonconference win Saturday morning against visiting Jefferson.

The Cougars defeated the Eagles 2-1 and then lost their second game of their home triangular, 1-0, to Racine Horlick.

Edward Serrano's successful penalty kick in the 21st minute put Craig (2-1-0) in an early hole.

The Cougars equalized in the 53rd minute, when Alan Pacheco broke loose after a well-executed combination of passes, Craig coach Garrett McCabe said.

"It took the boys a little bit to get going," McCabe said of the game against Jefferson. "The second half was night and day. We controlled all the possession."

Villanueva converted a penalty kick in the 79th to put the Cougars in front.

Craig was shut out for the first time this season in its second game of the day--played immediately after the match against Jefferson.

"I told the guys, 'This is a gut-check game,'" McCabe said. "We didn't get the result we wanted, but the boys fought hard. We had some good moments, but we also had some sloppy moments we can get better at."

Jefferson fell, 3-0, to Horlick in its second game Saturday.

Craig will host Division 3 power Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game Tuesday.

CRAIG 2, JEFFERSON 1

Jefferson;1;0--1

Craig;0;2--2

First half

J--Edward Serrano (PK), 20:07.

Second half

JC--Alan Pacheco, 52:20. JC--Rodrigo Villanueva (PK), 79:00.

Saves--Hayden Radloff (J) 3, Ty Bienema (JC) 4.

RACINE HORLICK 1, CRAIG 0

No report.

HORLICK 3, JEFFERSON 0

Jefferson;0;0--0

Horlick;1;2--3

First half

H--Ramiro Garcia, 23:60.

Second half

H--Garcia, 68:52. H--Noah Trevino, 74:29.

Saves--Radloff (J) 6, Zach Heiman (H) 2.