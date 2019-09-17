Matchday No. 3 in the Big Eight Conference was an ugly one for Janesville’s high school boys soccer teams.

Craig suffered a 10-0 road loss at the hands of No. 2-ranked Verona, while Parker was beaten at home, 10-0, by Sun Prairie.

Jack Knight had three goals and an assist to lead the Wildcats, who have yet to give up a conference goal as they bid to repeat as Big Eight champions.

Verona (5-0-2, 2-0-0) was ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in Monday’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Coaches Poll.

Craig (5-7-1, 1-2-0 Big Eight) will attempt to regroup Thursday at Sun Prairie.

“They are the No. 2 team and it was difficult to keep them off the scoresheet for long stretches,” Craig coach Garrett McCabe wrote in an email. “We still had some gutsy performances from a lot of the team. Griffin March stepped into a different role today and put forth a ton of effort.”

It was Craig’s largest loss since Oct. 7, 2014, when the Cougars fell 11-1 against Middleton.

Stats were not reported for Parker’s loss to Sun Prairie (3-4-4, 1-2-0 Big Eight). The Vikings (1-5-0, 0-3-0) host La Follette on Thursday.

VERONA 10, CRAIG 0

Craig 0 0—0

Verona 4 6—10

First half

V—Knight (Popkewitz), 7:00. V—Knight (Sarabia), 12:09. V—Popkewitz (Knight), 19:00. V—Abreu (Heilman), 35:00.

Second half

V—Maradiaga, 49:00. V—Gamez (Lynch), 61:00. V—Knight, 72:00. V—Gamez, 82:00. V—Maradiaga, 87:00.