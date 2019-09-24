ELKHORN

Dieonte Orth stood on the sideline, jersey pulled up over his head, watching the final minutes tick down.

The look on his face said it all:

It was another frustrating night for the Delavan-Darien boys soccer team against its fiercest rival.

Playing with a lead thanks to a pair of early Alec Birbaum goals, Elkhorn withstood the Comets’ frequent second-half attacks for a 2-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday evening.

Elkhorn, which was coming off a 22-0—that isn’t a typo—dismantling of Wilmot, won its eighth straight match and extended its dominance in the “I-43 Derby.”

Slowed by a brisk wind blowing from the south, the Elks were pinned back for long stretches during the second half. Delavan-Darien had seven shots on goal, but none beat Elkhorn keeper Preston Ward.

Delavan-Darien outshot Elkhorn 17-12 overall. The Comets had been averaging just over six goals per game.

“It was very difficult—they score on everybody,” Elkhorn coach BZ Kayser said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons, but we did a good job of shutting them down.”

Ward, who posted his fourth straight clean sheet, highlighted the play of several teammates.

“We’ve got great defense always. Big boy Dev (Devon Davey) shut them down. Connor (Peterson) shut them down. Ben (Vogel) shut them down,” the senior keeper said.

Elkhorn (8-1-0) improved to 4-0 in league play and is now 4-0-1 in its last five meetings with Delavan-Darien (10-1-2, 2-1-1 SLC).

The Comets haven’t scored against the Elks since Sept. 7, 2017.

“They’re quick to the ball,” Delavan-Darien coach Mike Marse said. “A lot quicker than other teams and they pressure you a lot more than other teams.”

Birbaum’s seventh and eighth goals of the season were all Elkhorn needed Tuesday. Luke Truesdale centered a pass from the right wing to Birbaum, who put a left-footed shot past Delavan-Darien keeper Yovany Fonseca at 16:29.

Less than four minutes later, Ben Vogel’s long throw-in from the left sideline landed at the right post for Birbaum to head home at 19:58.

Delavan-Darien enjoyed more possession and better scoring chances in the second half. A wind-boosted free kick from near midfield forced Ward to punch the ball over crossbar in the 51st minute.

In the 75th, Orth had a good look at the right post off a corner kick, but his shot was stopped by Elkhorn defender Timmy Spreitzer.

“The wind took away some of their long throws and long kicks away,” Marse said. “That second half was a building block for us for the playoffs.”

Elkhorn also focused on taking away Delavan-Darien’s top scoring threat—forward Estevan Colin, who entered the game as the state’s top scorer with 27 goals. Davey, normally deployed as a midfielder, played as a de facto sweeper to shadow the talented sophomore.

Colin has scored in eight of his team’s 13 games, including seven hat tricks.

If the Elks can see off Waterford on Thursday, they would have have a chance to all but wrap up the Southern Lakes regular-season title with a win next Tuesday against Union Grove.

Delavan-Darien will host Burlington on Thursday.

It’s a good bet Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien will meet again in the Southern Lakes tournament title game in a few weeks, unless Union Grove, which remains unbeaten and tied Delavan-Darien on Thursday, crashes the party.

ELKHORN 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0

Delavan-Darien 0 0—0

Elkhorn 2 0—2

First Half

E—Alec Birbaum (Luke Truesdale), 16:29. E—Birbaum (Ben Vogel), 19:58.

Saves—Yovany Fonseca (DD) 2, Hector Flores (DD) 2, Preston Ward (Elk) 7. Shots—DD 17, Elk 12. Shots on goal—DD 7, Elk 6. Corners—DD 4, Elk 4. Offsides—DD 0, Elk 0. Fouls—DD 16, Elk 22.