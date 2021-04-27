Beloit Memorial's boys soccer team scored once in each half Tuesday night on the way to a 2-0 victory over host Janesville Craig.
Beloit scored in the 24th and 79th minutes and kept the Cougars scoreless.
"The boys did well, so it was disappointing to lose," Craig coach Garrett McCabe said. "The first goal was an own goal deflection off a corner kick. The second goal was a nice finish by Beloit off a cross.
"Credit to their keeper for some great saves."
Reed Kelly returned in net for the Cougars and made 13 saves.
The WIAA regional seeding meeting is Wednesday.
BELOIT 2, CRAIG 0
Beloit Memorial;1;1—2
Janesville Craig;0;0—0
First half
Martinez, 23:24.
Second half
Rougvie (Leon), 78:56.
Saves: BM (Melendez) 4; JC (Kelly) 13.