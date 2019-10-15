Janesville Parker’s boys soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 10-0 Big Eight Conference loss to Beloit Memorial on Tuesday.

Johnny Leon and James Castellanos each registered a hat trick for the Purple Knights, while Omar Munoz had two goals and four assists and Baylor Denu had four assists.

Parker keeper Parker Karpes stopped 17 of the 27 shots sent his way.

“Our runs and passes tonight were much better than we’ve had the past few games,” Parker’s Aidan McCue told The Beloit Daily News. “Our coach told us that it’s Senior Night and to have fun, and that’s what we did. The score wasn’t what we wanted, but we did the best we could and I thought we played a good game.”

Parker is the No. 16 seed in its sectional and opens at top-seeded Verona on Tuesday.

BELOIT 10, PARKER 0Beloit Memorial 5 5—10

Janesville Parker 0 0—0

First halfB—Johnny Leon (Baylor Denu), 2:20. B—James Castellanos (Denu), 11:19. B—Castellanos (Omar Munoz), 24:15. B—Leon (Munoz), 27:29. B—Munoz (Denu), 34:15.

Second halfB—Leon (Munoz), 49:29. B—Castellanos (Denu), 60:33. B—Munoz (Leon), 60:55. B—Eamonn Rougvie (Munoz), 63:07. B—Rougvie (Leon), 64:19.

Saves—David Almanza (B) 0, Parker Karpes (P) 17.