Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Beloit Memorial's boys soccer team rallied for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
Baylor Denu scored two goals, including the game-winner at 72:13 to lead the Purple Knights to a 4-2 win.
Craig (5-11-2, 1-6-1) led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half on goals from Gabby Diaz and Stephen Kaster.
Beloit (7-9-2, 3-5-1) tied the game with 40 seconds left in the first half on Denu's first goal.
Reed Kelly made 15 saves for Craig, which hosts Watertown in a nonconference game Thursday.
BELOIT 4, CRAIG 2
Janesville Craig;2;0--2
Beloit Memorial;2;2--4
First Half
C--Gabby Diaz (Stephen Kaster) 18:32. B--Britton Sala (Alonso Martinez) 21:00. C--Kaster 36:23. B--Baylor Denu 44:20
Second Half
B--Denu (Tomas Giles) 72:13. B--Rogelio Escalera (Sala) 75:00
Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 15, Beckham Denu (B) 6
Corner kicks--C 4, Beloit 12
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!