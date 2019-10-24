JEFFERSON

Stuck in a deadlock against Jefferson on Thursday night, Antwan Banda gave Whitewater an edge.

After 90 minutes, the Whippets and Eagles were knotted at two goals apiece after playing to a tie in the regular season, too. Two 10-minute overtime periods didn't discern a victor, either.

In a best-of-five shootout, all five of the Whitewater shooters scored, and Banda's save in the third round of a penalty kick shooting gave the 11th-seeded Whippets a victory over the sixth-seeded host Eagles in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal boys soccer match.

Antwan Banda transcended the even matchup with his critical shootout save.

"You know, I just let him do his thing," Whitewater coach John Chenoweth said. "He's done it a long time, there's nothing I really need to tell him. Just like we told all of the kids, though, no matter what, we love them all. If you make it or if you don't, we still love them all.

"I think that helps knowing they don't have to worry about their team. They just have to put the ball in the goal."

Banda dove to his left to make the save on the third shot. He nearly made a save on the fourth shot, but it went off his hands and into the net.

"You really do have to take a guess," Jefferson coach Sam El-Beri said. "I told (Jefferson keeper) Hayden (Radloff) to take a chance. The 99% is with the shooter and you're hoping you get that 1% (chance) to make a save."

Jefferson only managed one scoring chance in the first half, and it converted on it when David Saldana capitalized on a cross by Aaron Heine in the 30th minute.

Without altering its formation or shifting focus defensively, the Whippets were able to neutralize Heine.

"We just told our defenders to pay attention and I thought our center midfielders, whether we were playing with two or three of them, did a great job of not letting too much get past," Chenweth said. "A few balls put some pressure on us, but not a lot."

Heine had an opportunity in the 68th minute on a ball that was passed over the Whitewater defense by senior Reese Fetherston, but he was unable to find the back of the net as Banda was equal to the task.

Brayan Loyo scored in the 66th minute on a penalty kick for Jefferson.

Juan Cuellar, who scored the opening goal of the match in the 19th minute, had two golden opportunities in the final 25 minutes. He sent both over the cross bar.

"Part of that is that he's working really hard to get the opportunities," Chenoweth said. "He's running all over the field to get the shot off, so that's part of the issue. We had confidence we could make it happen, and it really feels good that we finally did."

Whitewater will travel to play Mount Horeb on Saturday.

WHITEWATER 2, JEFFERSON 2

(Whitewater advances on penalty kicks, 5-4)

Whitewater;1;1--2

Jefferson;1;1--2

First half

W--Cuellar 19. J--Saldana (Heine), 31.

Second half

W--Reyes 61. J--Loyo 66.

Saves—Banda (W) 7, Radloff (J) 3.