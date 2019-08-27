Two of the state’s most successful and stable boys soccer programs—Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien—will again do battle at the top of the Southern Lakes Conference this season.

Elkhorn’s only losses last season came against Whitefish Bay and Oregon—two of the top teams in the state in Division 2. The Elks fell an excruciating penalty shootout shy of reaching the state tournament.

The Elks have won the last two conference titles, compiling a 17-0-1 league record during that span.

Elkhorn’s 2018 senior class—an eight-player group including conference player of the year Luke Umnus, midfielders Adam Reigle and Vince Umnus, defender Caden Reece and keeper Alex Hergott—will be hard to replace.

But the Elks have been remarkably consistent under coach BZ Kayser, collecting 133 wins over the past eight seasons. The Elks have a couple of key pieces back in midfielders Devon Davey and Luke Schoeneberg and forwards Alec Birbaum and Luis Roman. That group combined to score 33 goals in 2018, led by Birbaum’s 12 tallies. Playoff hero Sean Ahler (5 goals) should also play a larger role this fall.

The Elks open the 2019 season today at Whitefish Bay.

Comets coming off ‘down’ season

A few minutes down I-43, Delavan-Darien is looking to bounce back from a down season—at least by the extremely high standards that have been set since Mike Marse became the coach.

For the first time in three years, the Comets did not set a state scoring record (they only averaged 4.1 goals per game) and won fewer than 22 games (15-6-4 in 2018) for the first time since the weather-shortened 2013 season.

High standards, indeed.

“Six losses, to us, is not good,” coach Mike Marse said.

Delavan-Darien finished second in the Southern Lakes, losing 5-0 to Elkhorn in the conference title game, and was ousted in the second round of the WIAA postseason.

Sophomore forward Estevan Colin (17 goals, 5 assists in 2018) looks to have a bright future. He’ll start next to another sophomore, Jonathan Diaz, at the top of Delavan-Darien’s 4-4-2 system. The Comets graduated 15 seniors, including high-scoring midfielders Zeus Huerta and Pablo Guzman Martinez, and bring back just two starters.

“I think we’re a top-three team even after losing 15 seniors,” Marse said of his team’s outlook in the Southern Lakes.

Senior midfielder Ivan Calixto Perez and senior defenders Moses Solis and Alexis Duran will be looked to as leaders early in the season, Marse said.

The Comets host Veritas in their season opener today.

Sept. 24 will be a day to circle on the calendar. That’s when Delavan-Darien will travel to Elkhorn for a match that could determine the Southern Lakes’ regular-season champion.

Union Grove, which finished third in the Southern Lakes last season, is the best bet to break Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien’s stranglehold on the league. The Broncos bring back forward Logan Farrington, a senior coming off a 43-goal campaign, and first-team all-conference honorees Christian Lentz and Sawyer Richardson.

Around the area

Evansville should be among the top challengers to four-time reigning champion McFarland in the Rock Valley Conference. The Blue Devils have one of the area’s best scorers in junior midfielder Jackson Stencel (48 goals in his first two seasons).

Whitewater, Big Foot/Williams Bay and Edgerton were the bottom three teams in the Rock Valley last season. The Whippets bring back second-team all-conference defender Jose Espana, while the Chiefs can again count on second-team midfielder Emmanuel Carreno.

Oregon lost 18 seniors after winning the WIAA Division 2 state championship in 2018 but should again be the favorite in the Badger South Conference. The Panthers do bring back playmaking midfielder Collin Bjerke, a senior who made the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s all-state team after totaling 19 goals and 17 assists.

Milton has one returning all-conference player, senior keeper Maverick Attwood, after finishing fifth in the Badger South.