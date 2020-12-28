The Janesville Bluebirds got their second crack at playing the Waukesha Wings in less than a week Monday.
The city's boys co-op hockey team was not able to exact any revenge.
Tyler Dale scored twice and added two assists and the Wings staved off a third-period rally by the Bluebirds to win 6-2 in their opener at the Joe Raymond Memorial tournament.
Waukesha beat Janesville 6-4 on Tuesday in Janesville, as well.
The Wings built a three-goal lead through two periods in the rematch, with Dale scoring on the power play in the opening minutes and then assisting on a goal early in the second.
Janesville attempted to mount a rally by scoring twice in the opening seven minutes of the third period.
Lucas Young scored off feeds from Cayden Erickson and Jake Schaffner on a power play less than two minutes into the period.
"He (Young) got a feed off a rebound from Erickson and one-timed it past the goalie," Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. "For him, as a defenseman, goals are few and far between, so he really took advantage of an opportunity there."
Bluebirds forward Tyler Steuck made it 3-2 on assists from Schaffner and Jaicy Campbell at 6:47.
"All of a sudden, now it's 3-2, and (goalie) Cody Kaas had been standing on his head all night to keep us in it," Mauermann said. "We were holding our own, and we had a chance to tie but just couldn't quite finish it."
The Wings regained a two-goal lead with just over five minutes left when they finished off a two-on-two down the ice, and then they pulled away from there.
Kaas finished with 32 saves, including 17 in the first period alone.
Janesville plays its second game of the tournament against Neenah at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
WAUKESHA 6, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville;0;0;2--2
Waukesha;1;2;3--6
First Period
W--Tyler Dale (Gavin Hruby, Josh Little), pp, 15:06.
Second Period
W--Little (Cale Radomski, Dale), 4:16. W--Brady Hunn (Votja Kubasa, Jakob Schowengert), 4:51.
Third Period
J--Lucas Young (Cayden Erickson, Jake Schaffner), pp, 1:17. J--Tyler Steuck (Schaffner, Jaicy Campbell), 6:47. W--Radomski (Little, Dale), 11:42. W--Dale (Radomski, Little), pp, 13:20. W--Timothy Steidl (Little), 15:43.
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 32, Dante Desidero (W) 18.