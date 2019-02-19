DELAFIELD

Buried by a first-period avalanche, the Janesville Bluebirds were eliminated from the postseason by a familiar nemesis.

The city’s boys co-op hockey team gave up five goals in the first period and couldn’t recover against the Waukesha Wings.

Waukesha moved a step closer to its fourth straight trip to the state tournament thanks to a convincing 7-0 win in a WIAA sectional semifinal Tuesday at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.

The top-seeded Wings (14-8-3), a co-op consisting of Waukesha’s three main high schools, Pewaukee and St. John’s, will face second-seeded Marquette on Friday in a sectional final.

“We have to go four in a row. We’re not settling,” said Waukesha goalie Garrett Larsen, a four-year starter who hasn’t lost in five career meetings with the Bluebirds. “We know we can make a run with the top teams at the state tournament.”

The Wings have eliminated Janesville from the playoffs three times in the last four seasons. The Bluebirds, winners of six of their last seven games entering Tuesday, finished 10-13.

“They were better than we were. Everything had to go perfectly for us to be successful today,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We made mistakes and they capitalized on them.”

Despite the lopsided score, shot numbers didn’t overwhelmingly favor Waukesha. The Wings only outshot the fourth-seeded Blubirds 12-10 during the decisive first period and held a 30-21 advantage overall.

“We had a couple chances,” Mauermann said. “We had some odd-man rushes and didn’t do a lot with them.”

Waukesha’s Tyler Dale opened the onslaught when he found space near the right circle and wristed a shot past Cody Kaas just 1:48 into the game.

Gabriel Radonski snuck a shot through Kaas’ pads, and Riley Cassada poked in a rebound to make it 3-0 within the first seven minutes.

Waukesha’s aggressive forecheck frequently kept the Bluebirds pinned in their own zone. When Janesville did break out, Larsen was there to swallow up each of the Bluebirds’ scoring chances.

A scramble in front of the net yielded a shooting chance for Lucas Vogt that could have cut Waukesha’s lead to 3-1, but Larsen had the Janesville sophomore’s shot covered.

“That could have been a big play for us,” Mauermann said. “If you make it 3-1, there’s something there. After that, they came back and scored two more.”

Ryan Roth and Thomas Knoke scored late in the first period, putting the Bluebirds in a five-goal hole.

Chad Larsen cashed in a breakaway opportunity with 14:15 left in the second period to start the running clock.

Tuesday’s loss ended a Bluebirds campaign that had brightened considerably since a 2-5 start. Janesville won seven of its final 11 regular-season games following a 6-1 loss to Waukesha on Dec. 28 and opened the playoffs with a 4-0 win over Whitefish Bay.

But the Wings again proved too difficult a challenge.

WAUKESHA 7, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Waukesha 5 1 1 —7

First period

W—Tyler Dale (Garrett Wilderman), 1:48. W—Gabriel Radomski (Izaiah Dietrich), 5:11. W—Riley Cassada (Thomas Knoke, Radomski), 6:05. W—Ryan Roth (Stephen Dusseau), 14:22. W—Knoke (Chad Larsen), 16:14

Second period

W—Chad Larsen (Knoke), 2:45.

Third period

W—Wilderman (Ethan Thombs, Dale), 14:02.

Saves—Cody Kaas (J) 23, Garrett Larsen (W) 21.