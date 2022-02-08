Janesville’s Tyler Steuck and Ian Perkins celebrate a goal during a December victory over the Madison East/La Follette. The Bluebirds earned the No. 7 seed in WIAA sectional play, which opens next week.
The Janesville Bluebirds co-operative boys hockey team has earned the No. 7 seeding in the WIAA Division 1 Hartland Arrowhead sectional.
The Bluebirds (12-9-0) will open tournament play Feb. 15 with a home game against the Kenosha Bradford co-op.
The Bluebirds close the regular season with three games this week, starting tonight when they visit Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells for a 7 p.m. nonconference game at Lake Delton Ice Arena.
They stand fourth in the Big Eight Conference at 8-5-0 with one league game remaining, a 3 p.m. Saturday home test against Beloit Memorial.
The Kenosha Thunder has a 7-8-0 record and is last in the Classic Eight Conference.
The winner will visit second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (11-8-1) on Feb. 17 or 18.
The Milton co-op (8-12-1) is in the same half of the Arrowhead sectional bracket as Janesville. The Red Hawks earned the No. 11 seeding and will open tournament play Feb. 15 with a home game against sixth-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (10-10-1), likely to be played at Eble Park in Brookfield.
The winner of the Feb. 15 game will visit third-seeded Hartland Arrowhead at 7 p.m. Feb. 18.
Sectional semifinals are set for Feb. 22, with the final set for Feb. 26 at Arrowhead. The state tournament will be held March 3-5 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Girls
The Beloit Memorial- based Rock County Fury co-op drew the No. 5 seeding in the Sun Prairie sectional and will begin tournament play Feb. 18 with a 7 p.m. regional final against the Stoughton co-op at Mandt Community Center.
The Rock County Fury are 7-13-2 overall and 5-6-0 in the Badger Conference, one game behind the Icebergs (8-11-0, 6-5-0) in the league standings.
The Fury co-op is open to players from 11 schools, including Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton and Milton.
The Fury and Icebergs split their regular-season meetings, with Stoughton winning 3-2 on Dec. 14 and the Fury winning 3-1 on Jan. 17.
The winner will visit the top-seeded Middleton Metro Lynx co-op at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Madison Ice Arena.
The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, with the state tournament set for March 3 and 5 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.