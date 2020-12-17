JANESVILLE
Things started out well Thursday night for the Janesville Bluebirds.
The city’s high school boys co-op hockey team led by two goals over Waunakee’s club team a little more than five minutes into the game.
Unfortunately for the Bluebirds, it was all Purple Reign after that.
The visitors scored the last five goals of the game in rallying for a 7-4 nonconference win at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (0-2) twice had two-goal leads but missed several scoring chances that could have changed the momentum and the outcome.
“We left a lot of opportunities over the top of the net,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We could’ve easily got that game away and locked it up, but shots don’t go in over the top of the net.
“It’s frustrating, because instead of burying them, we go penalty, penalty, penalty and don’t kill them off.”
Janesville jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on Walker Kulas’ goal and Jake Schaffner’s shorthanded tally at 5:11 of the first.
The Bluebirds eventually led 4-2 thanks to Tyler Steuck’s power-play goal at 1:16 of the second, but that concluded the scoring for the home team.
Waunakee, which is forced to play as a club team due to Dane County restrictions on high school sports, tied the game at 4-4 heading to the third period thanks to two late second-period goals, including David Emmerich’s power-play goal at 14:58 of the period.
Mac Reed, who had two goals and an assist, gave the Purple Reign the lead for good with an even-strength goal at 8:23 of the third.
Janesville could not generate much offensively after taking a 4-2 lead early in the second.
“We basically played the same team last year that we saw tonight, and they blew us out last year,” Mauermann said. “Tonight, we had our chances to win the game.
“We were much better today than the other day, and it’s just a matter of continuing to get better. We had a 5-on-3 and didn’t score, plus I don’t know how many shots that went over the net.”
Schaffner and Steuck had a goal and assist each.
Janesville hosts Waukesha on Tuesday at the Ice Arena.
WAUNAKEE 7, JANESVILLE 4
Waunakee 2 2 3—7
Janesville 3 1 0—4
First Period
J—Walker Kulas (JJ Runde) 2:04. J—Jake Schaffner (Tyler Steuck), sh, 5:11. W—Steven Pasinato (Pavel Rettig) 7:42. J—Lucas Vogt (Mason Hammett) 12:13. W—David Emerich (Pasinato), pp, 14:58
Second Period
J—Steuck (Schaffner), pp, 1:16. W—Mac Reed 14:39. W—Rettig (Reed, Drew Christianson), pp, 16:25
Third Period
W—Reed (Erik Mikkelson) 8:23. W—Emerich, sh, 14:15. W—Rettig 16:18
Saves—Logan Walmer (W) 25, Cody Kaas (J) 18, Jaicy Campbell (J) 9