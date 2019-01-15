The Janesville Bluebirds appeared well on their way to a nonconference victory Tuesday night.
The city’s boys high school co-op hockey team put the first seven shots on goal and grabbed an early lead.
But penalties seemed to stall the Bluebirds over the final two periods, and Waunakee scored less than two minutes into overtime to notch a 2-1 victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“It went from a game where we were playing with speed and creating space, to all of a sudden we were in a holding period for two periods and ended up getting beat,” Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann said.
Janesville fell to 5-11 overall this season.
It grabbed the lead less than four minutes into the game when Ben Coulter scored off feeds from Tyler Edwards and Dylan McGuire.
The Bluebirds outshot the Warriors 7-0 about 10 minutes into the game, but Waunakee tapped in a goal off a misplay to tie the game at 12:37.
“We were in control and they hadn’t even had a shot on goal, and all of the sudden it’s a tie game again,” Mauermann said.
A penalty early in the second period seemed to keep the Bluebirds from regaining any momentum. And they were outshot 8-4 in the third period, though neither team scored, sending it to overtime.
There, Logan Bygard scored off a pass from Nick Hanes to end the game at 1:25.
Cody Kaas stopped 18 shots for Janesville, which hosts Beloit in a Big Eight Conference game Thursday night.
WAUNAKEE 2, JANESVILLE 1 (OT)
Waunakee 1 0 0 1—2
Janesville 1 0 0 0—1
First Period
J—Ben Coulter (Tyler Edwards, Dylan McGuire), 3:52. W—Keegan Ripley (Danny Reis), 12:37.
Overtime
W—Logan Bygard (Nick Hanes), 1:25.
Saves—Nick Summers (W) 22, Cody Kaas (J) 18.
