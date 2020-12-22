The penalty box continues to plague the Janesville Bluebirds.
Waukesha scored three power-play goals Tuesday night in a 6-4 nonconference win over the city's high school boys co-op hockey team at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (0-3) tied the game at 4-4 in the third period on Tyler Steuck's shorthanded goal, but Waukesha scored the final two goals, including a power-play goal at 13:50 of the period, to take the lead for good.
"We've been there, but we've got to learn how to win," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "And we left some goals on the ice.
"Two five-minute penalties just killed us in the third period. We've had a chance to win all three games in the third period but don't know enough or play smart enough to stay out of the box."
Steuck had two goals and two assists for Janesville, while Jake Schaffner had three assists.
Janesville plays at Waukesha next Monday as part of a three-day holiday tournament.
WAUKESHA 6, JANESVILLE 4
Waukesha;2;1;3--6
Janesville;2;0;2--4
First Period
W--Votja Kubasa (Jakob Schowengerdt, Brady Hunn) :46. J--Tyler Steuck (JJ Runde, Jake Schaffner) 3:01. J--Runde (Steuck, Schaffner), pp, 8:29. W--Kubasa (Tyler Dale), pp, 10:57
Second Period
W--Schowengerdt (Caleb Radomski), pp, 14:21. W--Cole Muchow (Kubasa) 16:37
Third Period
J--Dylan Thong (Steuck, Lucas Young) 2:16. J--Steuck (Schaffner), sh, 5:00; W--Radomski (Gavin Hruby) 7:55. W--Schowengerdt (Dale, Radomski), pp, 13:50.
Saves--Dante Desidero (W) 29, Cody Kaas (J) 37