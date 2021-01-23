Lucas Vogt celebrated Senior Day in style Saturday.
The Janesville Craig senior had a hat trick to lead the Janesville Bluebirds to a 6-1 boys nonconference win over Milton at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The city's high school co-op team led 2-1 after one period but scored the last four goals to pull away.
"It was an exciting day, especially for our seniors," Janesville assistant coach Nick English said. "This was the first time we've played Milton at the varsity level. A lot of these guys have played against each other going back to their youth days.
"Our speed was the difference today. We used it to get a lot of pucks to the net, and Cody (Kaas) was really solid for us in goal."
Vogt's third goal of the game pushed the lead to 5-1 late in the second. Tyler Steuck got his second goal for the only tally of the third period.
Luke Hessenauer scored Milton's lone goal.
Janesville (4-12) plays at the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op team Tuesday.
JANESVILLE 6, MILTON 1
Milton;0;1;0--1
Janesville;2;3;1--6
First Period
J--Tyler Steuck (Cayden Erickson, Jake Schaffner), pp, 10:41. J--Lucas Vogt (Caiden Kennedy, Ian Perkins) :06
Second Period
M--Luke Hessenauer (Tyler Ellis) 6:46. J--Vogt (Lucas Young) 3:59. J--Dylan Thong (Schaffner, Erickson) 3:22. J--Vogt (Perkins, Walker Kulas) 1:43
Third Period
J--Steuck (Erickson) 1:09
Saves--Alex Jones (M) 27, Cody Kaas (J) 11