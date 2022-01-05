JANESVILLE
The Verona Area boys hockey team simply outclassed the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday night.
The visiting Wildcats got two goals each from Anthony Heinrichs and Jack Marske en route to a 6-2 Big Eight Conference victory at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Verona, now 9-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference, opened up a two-game lead over Janesville (5-2).
The Bluebirds hung tough early thanks to two Jake Schaffner goals in the first period, but the Wildcats had too much firepower. Verona outshot Janesville 49-16 and forced goalie Jaicy Campbell to make 43 saves.
“We did nothing on the power play and if you’re going to make something happen against a good team like Verona, that can’t happen,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And we have the ability to move the puck and get it into the zone, but we did nothing. You can’t lose those opportunities against good teams.
“What bothers me the most is that as the game went on, we seemed to lose our intensity. We just totally went backwards in the second period. We’re losing races to the puck, we’re not playing physical, and before long, we’re just chasing guys around.”
Schaffner got the Bluebirds off to a good start. The Janesville Craig junior started the scoring at 3:58 of the first when he whistled a shot over top of Verona goalie Owen Hebgen.
The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead late into the first before Schaffner tied it by stuffing a shot past Hebgen at 14:32.
The second period was all Verona. The Wildcats took the lead for good on Reece Cordray’s goal at 6:38, and Heinrich’s first of two goals made it 4-2 at 15:51 of the second. The backbreaker for Janesville came just 35 seconds later when the Bluebirds failed to clear the zone, and Marske connected for his second goal of the game to make it 5-2.
“We have to be more consistent in our effort, and a lot of times it’s fundamental breakdowns on our end,” Mauermann said of allowing two goals in the last 1:09 of the second period. “Inability to make a pass, the inability to clear the puck, and that’s how good teams make you look bad.”
Jaicy Campbell played well in net despite taking the loss. The Janesville Parker junior made 43 saves and seemed to be playing on an island all by himself at times. He made 35 saves the first two periods.
Janesville (8-4) next will play a nonconference game at Waunakee on Saturday afternoon.
VERONA 6, JANESVILLE 2
Verona 2 3 1—6
Janesville 2 0 0—2
First Period
J—Jake Schaffner (Ian Perkins, Tyler Steuck) 3:58. V—Easton Simpson (Anthony Heinrichs) 10:11. V—Jack Marske (Reece Cordray), pp, 12:43. J—Schaffner (Naveo Neal) 14:32
Second Period
V—Cordray (Brady Stebbeds) 6:38. V—Heinrichs (Simpson, Troy Tollefson) 15:51. V—Marske (Caden Wedderspoon) 16:26
Third Period
V—Heinrichs (Cordrey) 3:08
Saves—Owen Hebgen (V) 14, Jaicy Campbell (J) 43