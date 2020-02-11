Verona's boys hockey team capped off an unbeaten Big Eight Conference season Tuesday night.
The host Wildcats got two goals in an 18-second span of the third period to defeat the Janesville Bluebirds 4-2.
The city's high school co-op team rallied from a two-goal deficit on a pair of Walker Kulas goals in the third period, but a late penalty allowed Verona to get the game-winner with less than two minutes to play.
"We stayed with what was the No. 1-ranked team in the state for most of the season and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "That's all you can ask for. It was a great effort by our guys, especially Cody (Kaas). He played really well in the net.
"Our defense did a nice job of holding a pretty good offense down, but that last penalty ... was the difference."
Kulas cut the lead to 2-1 at 11:21 of the third on an assist from Cayden Erickson and tied the game at 13:16 with a power-play goal.
Kaas made 52 saves, including 43 in the first two periods.
Janesville plays its final home game of the season Wednesday night when it hosts Sun Prairie at the Janesville Ice Arena.
VERONA 4, JANESVILLE 2
Janesville;0;0;2--2
Verona;2;0;2--4
First Period
V--Parker Ploc (Anthony Heinrichs, Joshua Osting) 10:48. V--Keegan Lindell (Conrad Moline, Heinrichs), pp, 16:31
Third Period
J--Walker Kulas (Cayden Erickson) 11:21. J--Kulas (Jake Schaffner, Tyler Steuck), pp, 13:16. V--Drew Yaeger (Osting), pp, 15:01. V--Moline (Heinrichs) 15:19
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 52, Kaden Grant (V) 23