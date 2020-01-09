Verona Area’s boys hockey team made quick work of the Janesville Bluebirds on Thursday night.

The visiting Wildcats jumped out to a four-goal lead after one period and coasted to an 8-0 Big Eight Conference win at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Verona improved to 9-0 in the Big Eight and 14-1 overall.

Janesville fell to 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

Nathan Jurrens and Cale Rufenecht had two goals each for Verona.

Janesville plays at the Madison Lakers on Tuesday.

VERONA 8, JANESVILLE 0Verona 4 3 1—8

Janesville 0 0 0—0

First PeriodV—Nathan Jurrens (Reece Codrey, Conrad Moline) 2:20. V—Cale Rufenecht, pp, 8:57. V—Codfrey (Moline) 13:19. V—Rufenecht (Jurrens, Kaden Grant), pp, 16:29

Second PeriodV—Parker Ploc (Keegan Lindell) :58. V—Ploc (Rufenecht), pp, 4:38. V—Jurrens (Joshua Osting) 9:58

Third PeriodV—Ryan Ritter (Jurrens) sh, 6:58

Saves—Grant (V) 6, Owen Hebgen (V) 9, Jaicy Campbell (J) 14, Cody Kaas (J) 10