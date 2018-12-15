The Janesville Bluebirds have had problems getting off to good starts this season.
The team did not have that problem Saturday, but five third-period goals gave host Hartland Arrowhead a 6-1 victory over Janesville in a nonconference match.
Janesville goalie Cody Kaas kept the Bluebirds in the game with 32 saves through two periods, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
Arrowhead’s offensive pressure finally resulted in goals in the third.
“Arrowhead has a nice team,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “Our goalie kept us in it.”
The only goal Kaas allowed before the third period came when the puck came off the glass behind him, bounced crazily and went off his back and into the net.
After falling behind 1-0, Janesville tied it up in the second period on Tyler Edwards’ power-play goal off assists from Ben Coulter and Cullen Peterson.
Kaas stopped a penalty shot with four seconds left in the second period.
Two of Arrowhead’s third-period goals were on power plays.
“We played better defensively,” Mauermann said.
The Bluebirds return to Big Eight Conference action Tuesday with a game at Middleton.
ARROWHEAD 6, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville 0 1 0—1
Arrowhead 1 0 5—6
First Period
A—Ethan Hill (unassisted), 11:43.
Second Period
J—Tyler Edwards (Ben Coulter, Cullen Peterson), 1:00.
Third Period
A—Mac Taylor (Zach Wolverton), 12:26. A—Hill (Wolverton), 9:08. A—Connor Kurk (Wolverton), 4:30. A—Casey Sodolski (Dillon Dale), 3:47. A—T.J. Haas (Hill), :17.
Saves—Cody Kaas (J), 45; Austin Bartoll (A) 11.
