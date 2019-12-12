A strong start wasn’t enough for the Janesville Bluebirds on Thursday night.

Carter Watters had a goal and four assists to lead Sun Prairie to an 8-2 Big Eight Conference win over the city’s boys high school co-op hockey team.

Janesville (1-2, 1-2) took an early 1-0 lead on freshman Jake Schaffner’s goal at 3:59 of the first, but Sun Prairie (4-1, 4-1) tied the game late in the first and took control with three goals in the second period.

“We got outplayed in the second and third periods,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And back-to-back goals by them in the second didn’t help.

“We failed to finish four breakaways, while they finished three of theirs.”

Janesville hosts Hartland Arrowhead in a nonconference game at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

SUN PRAIRIE 8, JANESVILLE 2Janesville 1 0 1—2

Sun Prairie 1 3 4—8

First PeriodJ—Jake Schaffner (Erickson) 3:59. SP—Brunson (Watters) 12:27

Second PeriodSP—Watters 5:50. SP—Johnson (Watters, Brunson) 9:14. SP—Wessel 10:20.

Third PeriodSP—Luxford (Hamilton, Veldkamp) 1:42. J—Peterson (Perkins) pp, 6:35. SP—Luxford (Watters) 7:36. Wessel—(Hamilton) 8:19. SP—Brunson (Watters, Johnson) 10:40

Saves—Kaas (J) 34, Liegel (SP) 25