A four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Tuesday night for the Janesville Bluebirds.

Evan Luxford’s goal at 10:58 of the third period lifted Sun Prairie to a 4-3 Big Eight Conference win over the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team.

Janesville (12-7, 8-4) tied the game in the third period on Tyler Steuck’s second goal of the game.

“I’m proud of the guys effort,” Janesville interim head coach Nick English said. “We got off to a slow start, but Jaicy (Campbell) kept us in the game.

“We had a couple of chances to tie it the last six minutes, but just couldn’t bury any of our chances.”

Sun Prairie led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 after two. Steuck and Bryce Sullivan both had second-period goals for the Bluebirds.

Campbell finished with 41 saves.

“We had a couple of guys that normally play JV that played some quality minutes for the varsity tonight and battled hard,” English said.

“Regardless of the outcome, I’m very proud of the way we battled after the first period and our effort.”

Janesville 0 2 1 — 3

Sun Prairie 1 2 1 — 4

First Period

SP—Evan Luxford (Tyler Rauls, Aiden White) 3:28.

Second Period

J—Bryce Sullivan (Ian Perkins, Tyler Steuck), pp, 3:13. SP—Adrien Kreitlow (Noah Wilk) 4:10. SP—Kreitlow (Will Brinkmeier) 9:02. J—Steuck (Perkins) 14:47

Third Period

J—Steuck (Kadin Garcia, Skyler Swearingen)9:49. SP—Luxford (Rauls, Davis Hamilton) 10:58

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 41, Noah McCrary (SP) 23

