JANESVILLE
One Sun Prairie line essentially buried Janesville all by itself Tuesday night.
Seniors Travis Kernen and Benett Halbleib and junior Kaden Brunson combined for five goals and 10 assists.
Four of those five goals came in the opening period, as the Cardinals skated away from the Bluebirds 9-0 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The loss dropped the city’s boys high school co-op hockey team to 1-2 overall and in Big Eight Conference play.
“We’d have a good shift and do things well but then not finish,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And then when they had their chances, they were burying pucks.
“We had several good looks, but then we’d have a breakdown. They’d smell the blood and took advantage.”
Sun Prairie scored three times in the opening five minutes.
Kernen sniped a shot from the left circle to open the scoring at 2:49. Brunson and Halbleib followed by each scoring over a span of just 16 seconds just two minutes later.
Halbleib struck again midway through the period when he finished off a rebound, and Kernen found the back of the net less than three minutes into the second period to make it 5-0.
Kernen, Halbleib and Brunson had accounted for 11 of the 13 points in that span.
“We’re a work in progress,” Mauermann said. “The catch is, I’d rather play a good Sun Prairie team and learn about our strengths and weaknesses than play an average team and not learn anything.
“In reality, we might have been better in some ways tonight than we were when we won the other night.
“Our first line tonight had some pretty good shifts. Our third line, which has been struggling, all of the sudden had some pretty good shifts. And our second line gave up about four or five goals. So we’ll just have to look at the positives and negatives and learn.”
Carter Watters scored three of the Cardinals’ final four goals to earn a hat trick.
Owen Leatherberry stopped 12 shots to earn a shutout for Sun Prairie.
The Bluebirds look to bounce back Thursday when they play at Madison West at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Ice Arena.
SUN PRAIRIE 9, JANESVILLE 0
Sun Prairie 4 2 3—9
Janesville 0 0 0—0
First Period
SP—Travis Kernen (Benett Halbleib, Kaden Brunson), 2:49. SP—Brunson (Davis Hamilton), 4:27. SP—Halbleib (Brunson, Kernen), 4:43. SP—Halbleib (Brunson, Jake Veldkamp), 9:31.
Second Period
SP—Kernen (Halbleib), 2:54. SP—Carter Watters (Roger Schoenike, Brunson), 5:28.
Third Period
SP—Watters (Schoenike, Halbleib), 1:47. SP—Ryan Traut (Kernen, Brunson), pp, 5:28. SP—Watters (Traut, Quinten Gross), 15:41.
Saves—Owen Leatherberry (SP) 12, Cody Kaas (J) 17.
