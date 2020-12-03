JANESVILLE
The toughest opponent for the Janesville Bluebirds this season may come off the ice.
With the start of the season already delayed by COVID-19 concerns, Janesville’s high school boys co-op hockey team saw its season-opening game Tuesday night postponed due to a positive coronavirus test within the program. The team was forced to quarantine for 10 days and now must wait until Thursday, Dec. 17 to open up its nonconference-only schedule with a home game against Waunakee.
The Bluebirds play all home games at the Janesville Ice Arena, but because of Rock County Health Department guidelines, fans will not be allowed in the arena at this time.
Longtime Janesville coach John Mauermann knows the season can be taken away at any time, so he’s asking his players to make the most out of the situation.
“Our guys have worked hard in the offseason and just want a chance to skate and play,” Mauermann said. “But now we can’t do anything for 10 days while we quarantine. It has been frustrating for everybody.”
When the Bluebirds do finally hit the ice, Mauermann expects a strong senior class to lead the way. The Bluebirds were an uncharacteristic 8-16 a year ago, but injuries and a lack of varsity experience plagued the team.
Janesville Craig seniors JJ Runde and Caiden Kennedy headline what should be a solid defensive unit. Craig sophomore Ian Perkins and Janesville Parker sophomore Lucas Young are also both solid defensemen.
“JJ will anchor our blue line, while Kennedy brings his defensive skills in soccer to the ice,” Mauermann said. “Kennedy’s development will be a big key for our team to be successful this season.
“Perkins will be counted on to play a lot of minutes on the blue line because of his experience there.”
Both goaltenders from a year ago return. Craig senior Cody Kaas was 4-8 last season with a 4.12 goals against average. Parker’s Jaicy Campbell was also 4-8 with a 4.35 GAA.
“Goaltending should be a strength with those two,” Mauermann said. “Kaas is really strong technically, while Campbell‘s strength is his athleticism.”
The offense is bolstered by the return of leading scorer Jake Schaffner, Craig seniors Walker Kulas and Lucas Vogt and Parker senior Cayden Erickson.
“Walker and Cayden both worked hard in the offseason—both on and off the ice—and physically should both match up with the best players on the ice,” Mauermann said. “Lucas has the skills and quickness to be a solid contributor his senior year.”
Schaffner, a Craig sophomore, led the Bluebirds in scoring a year ago with 20 goals and 20 assists. He had two five-assist games and scored four goals in a win over Cedarburg in the regular-season finale.
“Jake’s just one of those kids that’s a really good multi-sport athlete,” Mauermann said. “And he’s much bigger and stronger than he was a year ago.”
Mauermann also expects offensive support from Craig sophomores Tyler Steuck and Dylin Thong.
Janesville’s third line will likely include Craig senior Mason Hammett, along with Craig juniors Kaiden Garcia and Brodie Metcalf. Craig freshmen Bryce Sullivan and Skyler Swearingen are also in the mix.
Mauermann likes the makeup of his team. Now, the Bluebirds just hope they get the chance to play.