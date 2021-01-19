The Janesville Bluebirds picked up their third win of the season Tuesday night.
Tyler Steuck scored four goals to lead the city's high school boys co-op hockey team to a 7-5 nonconference win over Oregon at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (3-11), behind two goals from Steuck, took control in the second period.
"Our top line was able to use their speed and get behind their defensemen a couple times," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "Once again, the guys found out that good things tend to happen when you get the puck to the net.
"Oregon's a good team and had won the Joe Raymond Memorial Tournament earlier this season, but they were shorthanded tonight with some injuries. We were able to take advantage of that."
Cayden Erickson, Lucas Vogt and Walker Kulas also scored goals for Janesville.
Cody Kaas picked up the win, stopping 22 shots on goal.
Janesville plays at Baraboo on Thursday.
JANESVILLE 7, OREGON 5
Oregon3;1;1--5
Janesville;3;3;1--7
First Period
J--Cayden Erickson (Dylan Thong), sh, 14:32. O--Logan Letherberry (Trey McKee) 12:18. O--McKee (Letherberry) 10:25. J--Tyler Steuck (Jake Schaffner) 4:06. O--Aidan Scott (Spencer Buskager)2:21. J--Walker Kulas (Neal Naveo, Ian Perkins) :46
Second Period
J--Steuck 16:08. J--Steuck (Schaffner) 13:39. J--Lucas Vogt (Caiden Kennedy) 10:46. O--Adam Franken (McKee (Andrew Jicha) 10:20
Third Period
J--Steuck (Schaffner, JJ Runde) 7:17. O--Buskager (Jicha, Franken), pp, 6:35
Saves--Colton Dailey (O) 35, Cody Kaas (J) 22