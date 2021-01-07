JANESVILLE
Another slow start led to another loss Thursday night for the Janesville Bluebirds.
The city's high school boys co-op hockey team fell behind by four goals in the first period and could not recover in a 6-3 nonconference loss to Madison Edgewood at the Janesville Ice Arena.
JJ Wiebusch had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Crusaders, who scored three goals in a four-minute span of the first period.
Janesville (0-8) cut the deficit to 4-2 after two periods but could not overcome the slow start.
"Their first line had a lot of energy, moved the puck and communicated really well on the ice," Janesville coach John Mauermann said of the Crusaders top unit. "You could really hear them communicating with one another and feeding off each other, and we didn't adjust to that the first period.
"And it's too bad, too, because (goalie) Cody (Kaas) played exceptionally well for us. He made some big saves and kept us in the game. We just couldn't get it down to one goal."
Edgewood (6-4) got on the board at 6:50 of the first on Wiebusch's first goal. He made it 2-0 at 9:44 of the period on a perfect feed from Cody Menzel. The Crusaders added two more goals in the next four minutes to go up 4-0.
Janesville tallied late in the first period on Jake Schaffner's goal at 15:18.
The Bluebirds got the only goal of the second period on Walker Kulas' wrister at 3:23.
Kaas was outstanding in the second period, stopping all 19 shots he faced, including six shots on two Edgewood power-play opportunities.
Edgewood got an insurance goal at 10:26 of the third as Wiebusch got his hat trick to make it 5-2.
Janesville again made it a two-goal game on Ian Perkins' power-play goal, but the Crusaders answered with the game's final tally less than a minute later.
Janesville hosts one of the state's top teams, Fond du Lac Springs, on Saturday.
"We've just got to find a way to put three periods together," Mauermann said. "If we can do that and stay out of the penalty box, we'll start having some success."
EDGEWOOD 6, JANESVILLE 3
Madison Edgewood;4;0;2--6
Janesville;1;1;1--3
First Period
E--JJ Wiebusch (Parker Murn, Aidan Lenz) 10:10. E--Wiebusch (Cody Menzel) 7:16. E--Lenz (Wiebusch, Menzel) 5:12. E--Lenz 3:28. J--Jake Schaffner (Ian Perkins, JJ Runde) 1:42
Second Period
J--Walker Kulas (Cayden Erickson, Perkins) 13:37
Third Period
E--Wiebusch (Menzel, Hudson Gehrke) 6:34. J--Perkins (Tyler Steuck, Bryce Sullivan), pp, 3:02. E--Menzel (Wiebusch, Lenz) 2:22
Saves--Zach Walker (E) 13, Cody Kaas (J) 41