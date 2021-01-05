A slow start doomed the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday night.
Milwaukee University School scored four goals in the first seven minutes of the game en route to an 8-2 nonconference win over the city’s high school boys co-op hockey team.
Janesville (0-7) got goals from Dylin Thong and Cayden Erickson but could not overcome the rough start.
“We knew we had to get off to a good start, but we got caught deep in the offensive zone and gave up an odd-man rush leading to their first goal,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “That snowballed into four goals in the first seven minutes.
“It was 4-2 the rest of the night with one of our best efforts of the season.”
Janesville hosts Madison Edgewood’s club team Thursday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 8, JANESVILLE 2Janesville 0 1 1—2
University School 5 3 0—8
First PeriodUS—Peter Ells (Ethan Thombs) 1:20. US—Jack McGregor (Kyler Ringold) 1:40. US—Thombs (Ells) 4:38. US—Ethan Mann 6:41. Ells (Noah Engnahli, Henry Stone) 9:18
Second PeriodJ—Dylin Thong (Tyler Steuck) 2 13. US—McGregor (Reid Woods, Ells) 7:10. US—Engnahli (Mann) 7:32. US—Ben Moalusi (Michael Kennedy, Woods) 13:45
Third PeriodJ—Cayden Erickson (Jake Schaffner, JJ Runde) 5:55
Saves—Cody Kaas (J) 21, Jack Schroeder (US) 11