A strong start on home ice was enough to lift Madison West over the Janesville Bluebirds on Tuesday night.

The Regents scored once in the opening three minutes of the first two periods on the way to a 3-0 Big Eight Conference victory at Madison Ice Arena.

West outshot Janesville’s boys high school co-op hockey team 17-4 in the opening 17 minutes and got a goal just 2 minutes, 10 seconds in to set the tone.

“We just didn’t show up in the first period,” Bluebirds head coach John Mauermann said. “It seemed like we brought some intensity in the second and third, but then we’d take a penalty and slow momentum that way. Bottom line is you can’t win if you don’t score.”

West scored at 1:24 of the second period on the power play to make it 2-0.

Janesville appeared to have drawn within 2-1 in the final minute of the period, but the goal was waved off and the Bluebirds assessed an interference penalty.

West added an empty-net goal in the final seconds of the game to conclude the scoring.

Freshman goalie Jaicy Campbell stopped 35 shots for Jaensville, which hosts Verona at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

WEST 3, JANESVILLE 0Janesville 0 0 0—0

Madison West 1 1 1—3

First periodW—Aidan Baccus (Alex Duchemin), 2:10.

Second periodW—Duchemin (Eric Horkin, Devin Huie), pp, 1:24.

Third periodW—Duchemin (Baccus), en, 16:55.

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 35, Ian Hedican (W) 17.