It was a season of historic honors for Janesville Bluebirds forwards Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner.
Both Steuck and Schaffner were named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team with Steuck leading the Big Eight Conference with 45 goals and adding 47. Schaffner scored 40 goals and assisted on 44.
The Bluebirds finished the season with a 17-8 record and claimed a regional championship plaque.
Stueck ended his senior season as a finalist for the WHCA Player of the Year, the first Janesville finalist for the award since Ross Mauermann in 2009.
Both Steuck and Schaffner were top five finalists for the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Forward of the Year award.
“You can’t say enough about both of them,” Bluebirds coach Nick English said. “They’re great athletes, kids and students. They have bright futures ahead of them. They were also the first two players ever to have 200 career points with the Bluebirds. They’re special kids there, and we’re definitely gonna miss them quite a bit.”
The Bluebirds began their season with a 2-4 record and had an uphill battle to regain positioning in the conference.
“Sometimes at the beginning of the season, it’s about getting some systems in place and making sure that everyone’s on the same page in all three zones,” English said. “At the beginning of the season, you get two weeks of practice. There’s so much to cover in the sport of hockey. There’s so much involved, and sometimes it takes those first couple of weeks of the regular season to kind of find your groove.”
Janesville did find its groove and closed out the season with a 15-4 record. English credits the Bluebirds’ 3-2 loss to Oregon in December as the shift. Janesville outshot a Panthers team coming off a Division 2 championship loss 42-17. The loss showed the Bluebirds they could compete with anyone in the state.
After that game, Janesville beat Muskego 5-1 and then won the Joe Raymond Tournament in Delafield with three victories over Kettle Moraine, Waukesha and Sun Prairie. These victories were part of a six-game winning streak that culminated with an 8-3 win over Verona, which went on to play in the Division 1 state championship game.
Janesville closed out its season with a regional championship after beating Muskego 6-1 and lost in sectional play 7-1 to the University School of Milwaukee.
“It was a great stretch that second half of the season,” English said. “It was really special. Although the season did not end the way we wanted it to, there’s only one team that’s happy at the end of the year, and that’s the state champion.
“They have a lot to be proud of. They were Joe Raymond Memorial champions for the first time in program history and there were lots of individual awards with two kids making first team all-state and finalists.”
Janesville’s offense dominated its competition this season. The Bluebirds scored more than six goals in 13 of their 25 games. They scored 139 points this season and recorded 185 assists.
English credits not only his teams talent on the ice, but the culture and confidence in the locker room for their offensive success.
“We have an (offensive) system in place, but we want them to kind of play free and play loose,” English said. “We have some guys that can flat out score.
“Our guys have a lot of fun off the ice, and we had great culture at both levels. We kind of have a mindset and a motto of you practice hard against each other so that you can play for each other in a game.”
English is looking forward to building on the Bluebirds’ success next season.
“We like where our program is,” English said. “We graduate 10 seniors, but our junior varsity team had the most successful season that we’ve had in probably the last 10 years. We’re bringing a lot of guys back, and guys are obviously going to have to step up. We’re excited because there’s going to be a lot of competition for spots going into next season and we’re looking forward to having a good offseason.”