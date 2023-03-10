It was a season of historic honors for Janesville Bluebirds forwards Tyler Steuck and Jake Schaffner.

Both Steuck and Schaffner were named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association all-state first team with Steuck leading the Big Eight Conference with 45 goals and adding 47. Schaffner scored 40 goals and assisted on 44.

