The season came to an end Friday night for the Janesville Bluebirds.
Top-ranked and top-seeded University School of Milwaukee pulled away for a 7-1 win over the city's boys co-op hockey team in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game.
Janesville, which finished the season 6-14, trailed 3-1 in the second but gave up four unanswered goals.
"USM is rated No. 1 for a reason," Janesville coach John Mauermann said.
"Cody Kaas did all he could to give us a chance. Cody was solid all night in goal. We just could not give him enough help around the net."
Lucas Vogt scored Janesville's only goal. Kaas finished with 40 saves.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 7, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville;0;1;0--1
University School;2;2;3--7
First Period
US-Jake McGregor (Peter Ellis, Ethan Mann) 7:29. US--Charlie Keough (Mann, Garret Cox), pp, 16:19
Second Period
US--Kyler Ringgold (Ethan Thombs), sh, 8:30. J--Lucas Vogt. pp, 8:52. US--Noah Eghhal 15:49.
Third Period
US--Ringgold (Ben Monlus, Ringgold) 6:19. US--Eghhal (Reid Woods, Mann), pp, 11:16. US--Christian Ford (Monlus, Michael Vogel) 15:06
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 40, Michael Poston (US) 12