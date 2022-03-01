The Janesville Bluebirds were represented well on the Big Eight Conference’s list of 2021-22 all-conference selections.
The city’s high school boys co-operative team placed Janesville Craig juniors Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck on the first team. What’s more, the Bluebirds’ John Mauermann was named coach of the year.
Madison Memorial senior Sam Knight was named player of the year.
In leading Janesville to a 14-10 record and a three-way tie for a second-place finish in the Big Eight, Schaffner and Steuck were a dynamic duo. They tied for sixth place in the state in scoring with 72 points each. Schaffner had 32 goals and 40 assists, while Steuck had 41 goals and 31 assists.
“Both know how to compete,” Mauermann said of Steuck and Schaffner. “They’re multisport athletes who stand out because of their desire to be the best every down, shift, or inning in Jake’s case.
“Together, they compliment each other very well. Jake is the unselfish playmaker and Tyler is constantly looking for ways to score.”
Mauermann retired from teaching and coaching at the semester and capped off a stellar coaching career with another top-three finish in the Big Eight. He led Beloit Memorial to a WIAA state championship in 1999 and Janesville to three state appearances.
Janesville Parker junior Jaicy Campbell was named honorable mention at goaltender,. Also earning honorable mention were Craig junior forward Ian Perkins and Parker junior defenseman Lucas Young.
ALL-BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
2021-22 BOYS HOCKEY TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Forwards—Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville; Tyler Steuck, jr., Janesville; Reece Cordray, jr., Verona; Brady Engelkes, soph., Middleton.
Defensemen—Sam Knight, sr., Madison Memorial; Troy Tollefson, sr., Verona; Ryan Inman, sr., Middleton.
Goalie—Tyler Kreft, sr., Memorial.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards—Sammy Contrucci, sr., Memorial; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Evan Luxford, jr., Sun Prairie; Anthony Heinrichs, sr., Verona.
Defensemen—Caden Feinstein, soph., Memorial; David Dina, soph., Verona; Carson Lindell, sr., Verona.
Goaltender—Cam Haynes, jr., Middleton.
Player of the Year—Sam Knight, Memorial.
Coach of the Year—John Mauermann, Janesville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forwards—Elijah Elmer, jr., Memorial; Quinn Smith, fr., West; Tyler Rauls, jr., Sun Prairie; Ian Perkins, jr., Janesville Easton Simpson, sr., Verona; Vince Kalscheur, so., Middleton; Simon Kuhlow, jr., East/La Follette.
Defensemen—Warner Frey, jr., West; Jacob Holifelder, sr., Sun Prairie; Lucas Young, jr., Janesville; Cole Craighill, jr., East/La Follette.
Goalie—Jameson Flanagan, jr., Beloit; Noah McCrary, sr., Sun Prairie; Jaicy Campbell, jr., Janesville; Owen Hebgen, sr., Verona.
FINAL STANDINGS
Verona 14-0; Janesville 9-5; Middleton 9-5; Madison Memorial 9-5; Sun Prairie 8-6; Madison West 5-9; Beloit Memorial 1-13; Madison East/La Follette 1-13.