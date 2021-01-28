The Janesville Bluebirds came up short Thursday night.
The city’s high school boys co-op hockey team fell 3-1 to the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells co-op team in a nonconference game at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (4-13) took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Tyler Steuck’s even-strength goal but were held scoreless the rest of the way.
“Cody (Kaas) played well in goal for us, but we have to generate more offense than we did,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We only got four shots the third period, and that’s with two power-play opportunities.”
Janesville wraps up the regular season today at Arrowhead.
REEDSBURG/WISCONSIN DELLS 3, JANESVILLE 1Reed./Dells 0 2 1—3
Janesville 1 0 0—1
First PeriodJ—Tyler Steuck (Jake Schaffner, Cayden Erickson) 1:55
Second PeriodR/WD—Danny Ely (Caden Brandt, Connor Schyvinck) 8:52. R/WD—Ely 2:43
Third PeriodR/WD—Bardy Baldwin (Trevor Slaght, Clayton Pfaff) 11:50
Saves—Cooper Oaks (R/WD) 21, Cody Kaas (J) 33