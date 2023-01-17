The Janesville Bluebirds had to wait for a week before they got back on the ice after dropping an overtime game to Middleton on Jan. 10.
They quickly put the loss behind them.
Ian Perkins scored four goals, including his team’s first just 1:31 into the game, and Jake Schaffner and Tyler Steuck each recorded three points in an 8-1 Janesville win over Sheboygan at the Janesville Ice Arena on Tuesday night.
Sheboygan’s Brock Bulkow tied the score at 1-1 after Perkins’ opening goal, but it was all Janesville from there. Schaffner and Steuck each netted goals in the first before Perkins got his second at the 16:02 mark of the first.
“We hadn’t played a game since our overtime loss to Middleton seven days ago, so the boys were excited right from the first shift of the game,” Janesville coach Nick English said. “We are heading in the right direction as a team right now, and I’m looking forward to us continuing to improve every night.”
It was more of the same in the middle period. Perkins again bookended the frame with goals at 1:37 and 16:01 of the second. Schaffner scored the other two and became the first Janesville player to record 200 career points (goals and assists).
Janesville goaltender Jaicy Campbell made 26 saves to pick up the win.
The Bluebirds play their next four games on the road, starting with a game at Madison Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
JANESVILLE 8, SHEBOYGAN 1
Sheboygan 1 0 0—1
Janesville 4 4 0—8
FIRST PERIOD
J—Ian Perkins, 1:31. S—Brock Bulkow (Ian Ledermann, Otis Berge), 3:55. J—Jake Schaffner (Lucas Young), 5:00. J—Tyler Steuck, 15:07. J—Perkins (Naveo Neal), 16:02.
SECOND PERIOD
J—Perkins (Neal), 1:37. J—Schaffner (Ben Schaffner, Steuck), 7:08. J—J. Schaffner (Leo Studier), 14:30. J—Perkins (Steuck), 16:01.
Saves—Zane Vande Hey (S) 25, Jaicy Campbell (J) 26.
