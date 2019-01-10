JANESVILLE
It was a tale of two power plays in Thursday’s Big Eight Conference hockey game between Janesville and Madison Memorial.
On one side, the Spartans scored on the man advantage four times to dictate a 6-2 win at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“It was disappointing,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “They worked harder than we did in the second and third period and we took some penalties, and that’s how it ended the way it did.”
On the other side, the Janesville Bluebirds went 0-for-2 to continue an abysmal trend on the power play. Coming into the game, the team had converted on just 7 percent of its power-play opportunities this season.
“We couldn’t enter the zone under control,” Mauermann said. “They pressured us pretty hard and we couldn’t handle the puck entering the zone. We wasted a lot of time and energy just trying to get into the zone on the power play.”
A Memorial power-play goal opened the scoring five minutes in.
Janesville forward Ben Coulter tied the game at 1-1 just a minute later before Tyler Edwards put the Bluebirds ahead 2-1 midway through the period.
“I got the pass, and I just was aiming high blocker, and it got through,” Coulter said.
Another Bluebirds penalty allowed Memorial senior Tyler Nelson to tie the game on the power play and end the period tied 2-2.
“We just have to stay out of the box. When we’re playing even strength we’re a good team,” Coulter said.
Nelson set up a pair of power-play goals to open the second period and give the Spartans a 4-2 lead.
Memorial forward Jack Faulkner scored his second goal of the game at the end of the second period to make it 5-2. The Spartans added another goal in the final period to round out the scoring.
“We let them get the puck to the middle, and we were playing too passive,” Mauermann said. “Our goalie has to fight through those screens too, so it was a combination of some things tonight.”
Janesville goalie Cody Kaas finished with 21 saves. The Bluebirds fell to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in the Big Eight.
Janesville hosts Waunakee on Tuesday.
MEMORIAL 6, JANESVILLE 2
Madison Memorial 2 3 1—6
Janesville 2 0 0—6
First period
M—Will Boyle (Tyler Nelson), pp, 5:58. J—Ben Coulter (Conor Joyce), 6:23. J—Tyler Edwards (Cayden Erickson, Coulter), 9:09. M—Nelson (Parker Lindauer), pp, 11:56.
Second period
M—Jack Faulkner (Lindauer, Nelson), pp, 1:57. M—Lindauer (Nelson, Faulkner), pp, 11:48. M—Faulkner (Kyle Jungers, Derek Buckalew), 13:46.
Third period
M—Nelson (Lindauer), 3:45.
Saves—Cody Kaas (J) 21, Wes Turner (M) 15.
