The Janesville Bluebirds spent too much time in their first game of the season sitting in the penalty box.
Brookfield East scored all five of its goals on the power play on the way to a 5-3 victory over Janesville's co-op high school hockey team at the Janesville Ice Arena.
"We had three penalties in the first 10 minutes. It was almost like we didn't appreciate being there," said Bluebirds coach John Mauermann, whose team started the season two weeks later than scheduled due to COVID-19 issues.
Three times the Bluebirds held a lead.
They scored first on Walker Kulas' shorthanded tally in the opening minutes, but the Bluebirds gave up a power-play goal a minute later.
Cayden Erickson gave Janesville the lead again less than five minutes into the second period, but Brookfield answered on the power play at 10:22.
And Tyler Steuck's shorthanded goal off a feed from Jake Schaffner less than four minutes into the third made it 3-2 Bluebirds. But Brookfield scored three power-play goals the rest of the way.
"We started to pick it up, and Schaffner made a nice pass to Steuck for the lead," Mauermann said. "But what do we do? We take four penalties down the stretch, including a five-minute major that resulted in two goals for them.
"Bottom line is we've got to stay out of the penalty box."
Janesville is back in action against a team out of Waunakee on Thursday night.
BROOKFIELD 5, JANESVILLE 3
Brookfield;1;1;3—5
Janesville;1;1;1—3
First period
J—Walker Kulas (Ian Perkins), sh, 2:23. B—Logan Widmer (Braden Kloida), pp, 3:25.
Second period
J—Cayden Erickson, pp, 4:40. B—William Stormello (John Gatewood), pp, 10:22.
Third period
J—Tyler Steuck (Jake Schaffner), sh, 3:42. B—Adam Freitag (George Hovt, Mike Mader), pp, 5:16. B—Cooper Black (Stormello, Gatewood), pp, 8:19. B—Kloida (Stormello, Gatewood), pp, en, 16:42.
Saves—Josiah Dieman (B) 20, Cody Kaas (J) 21.