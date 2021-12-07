The Janesville Bluebirds lost their first game of the season Tuesday night.

Oregon scored with one second left in regulation in rallying for a 9-8 nonconference win.

Janesville (3-1) led 7-2 in the second period but could not put the Panthers away.

“It was a game of two halves,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And Oregon won the last half and got the last shot.”

Jake Schaffner had four goals and four assists to lead the Bluebirds.

Janesville will play host to Sun Prairie on Thursday.

OREGON 9, JANESVILLE 8Janesville 5 2 1 — 8

Oregon 2 3 4 — 9

First Period

Janesville goals—Drew King (Jake Schaffner) 16:30. Schaffner (Tyler Steuck) 10:23. Schaffner (Steuck, Kadin Garcia) 9:00. Steuck (Ian Perkins, Schaffner) 8:11. Schaffner 6:57.

Second Period

Janesville goals—Steuck (Schaffner) 15:11. Schaffner, pp, 11:24.

Third Period

Janesville goal—Perkins (Steuck, Schaffner).

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 31, Josh Kean (O) 33, Brock McFarlane (O) 8.

