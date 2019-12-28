Second-ranked Northland Pines was too much for the Janesville Bluebirds on Saturday.

Hunter Bill had two goals and Gunnar Schiffmann had a goal and two assists to lead Northland Pines to an 8-0 win over the city’s high school co-op boys team on the second day of the Joe Raymond Holiday Tournament.

Northland Pines, ranked second in the state in Division 2, led 3-0 after one period and 6-0 after two.

“We have three seniors out with injuries, and that really hurts us,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “And Pines has two really strong lines.

“Hopefully, we can finish on a high note today in our last game of the tournament.”

NORTHLAND PINES 8, JANESVILLE 0Janesville 0 0 0—0

Northland Pines 3 3 2—8

First PeriodNP—Brody Snedden (Gunnar Schiffmann, Jesse Ebert), pp, 10:21. NP—Schiffmann 11:13. NP—Alex Steinhagen (Kevin John, Brett Nesbitt) 13:31

Second PeriodNP—Riley McGee (Snedden, Zach Maillette), pp, :50. NP—Hunter Bill 5:08. NP—Harmon Marien (Snedden) 14:20

Third PeriodNP—Maillette (Snedden, Marien) 1:17. NP—Bill (Schiffmann, Brown) 10:09

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 24, Cody Kaas (J) 12, Brett Wikens (NP) 10