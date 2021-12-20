01STOCK_HOCKEY

The Milton Red Hawks boys hockey team snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday.

Gannon Kilgora had two goals to lead Milton to a 4-1 nonconference win over Waupun.

Mason Pusateri and Mitchell Masters also scored for Milton, which improved to 3-5-1.

Alex Jones made 25 saves to pick up the win.

MILTON 4, WAUPUN 1Milton 2 2 0 — 4

Waupun 1 0 0 — 1

First period

M—Pusateri (Johnson), 1:39; W—Buchholz, 12:42; M—Kilgora, 16:17.

Second period

M—Kilgora (Thom), 15:54; Masters (Thom), 16:49.

Saves—Jones (M) 25; Fromolz (W) 34, Colker (W) 7.

