Boys hockey Milton drop fifth straight in 7-1 loss to Waunakee By ZACK GOODROW zgoodrow@gazettextra.com Dec 1, 2022 The Milton Red Hawks boys hockey team (0-5) dropped its fifth game in a row against Waunakee, losing 7-1.Milton struggled on the offensive end, getting just 10 shots on goal during the contest. Waunakee (3-2) had 56 shots on goal.Justin Schnell scored the Red Hawks' only goal late in the third period. Goaltender Alex Jones had 49 saves for Milton.Milton will play McFarland at home on Tuesday.WAUNAKEE 7, MILTON 1Waunakee 2 3 2 — 7Milton 0 0 1 — 1First PeriodW—Logan Dargenio (Gavin Cisewski) 5:01. W—Donovan Olday 9:05.Second PeriodW—Tate Schmidt (Keegan Jacobson) 9:02. W—David Emerich (Schmidt) 17:33. W—Dargenio (Calvin Behnke, Carter Allison) 18:15.Third PeriodW—Jaxon Birrenkott (Riess Hermanson, Sullivan Scadden) 6:18. W—Schmidt 8:24. M—Justin Schnell 10:28.Saves—Aaron Graves (W) 9, Alex Jones (M) 49.