Milton High’s boys hockey team opened up the 2019-20 season with a win Friday night.
Luke Hessenauer scored two goals to lead Milton to a 4-1 nonconference win over the Eastside Lakers.
Luke Grote stopped 31 shots in goal to pick up the win.
MILTON 4, EASTSIDE LAKERS 1Milton 2 0 2—4
Eastside 0 0 1—1
First PeriodM—Luke Hessenauer (Mitchell Masters) 11:12. M—Hessenauer 5:39
Third PeriodM—Gannon Kligora (Mason Pusateri, Tyler Ellis) 15:11. M—Storm Cook (Masters) 6:15. E—Martin BrusoeCale Craighill) 3:33
Saves—Luke Grote (M) 31, Easton Seifert (E) 14