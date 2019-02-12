Milton High’s boys hockey program picked up a historic victory Tuesday night.

Gannon Kligora scored twice, and the Red Hawks avenged a pair of regular-season losses to beat Stoughton 2-1 in a WIAA regional semifinal road game.

It was Milton’s first-ever playoff victory.

“That’s what they’ve been working for all season, to peak at the right time,” head coach Steve Zartman said. “They left it all out there tonight, and now our season goes on.”

Kligora gave Milton the lead midway through the first period, but Stoughton answered with a power-play goal in the second.

Kligora scored the game-winner on a Red Hawks power play with less than five minutes left in the game. Luke Hessenauer’s shot from the point was saved, but Tyler Ellis collected the rebound and got the puck to Kligora for the shot.

“Right place, right time, and he buried it,” Zartman said. “It was a real team effort. We wanted to get the puck to the net as much as we could and see if we could bang a few home.”

Milton lost 6-2 and 4-1 to Stoughton in the regular season but put a season-high 46 shots on goal Tuesday to pick up the win.

Milton, seeded 10th, will play at second-seeded Marquette on Friday night.

MILTON 2, STOUGHTON 1

Milton 1 0 1—2

Stoughton 0 1 0—1

First Period

M—Gannon Kligora (Nick Robinson, Wyatt Frison), 8:20.

Second Period

S—James Hanson (Brody Hlavacek, Nolan Stapelfeldt), pp, 11:08.

Third Period

M—Kligora (Tyler Ellis, Luke Hessenauer), pp, 12:28.

Saves—Luke Grote (M) 30, Carter Hellenbrand (S) 44.

RESULT MONDAY

MILTON 2, MONROE 1

Milton 1 0 1—2

Monroe 0 1 0—1

First period

Mil—Jakob Snow (Gannon Kligora, Nick Robinson), 16:30.

Second period

Mon—Luke Kuberski (Conor Naszger), 5:49.

Third period

Mil—Robinson (Wyatt Srison), 12:26.

Saves—Heath Rohr (Mon) 35, Luke Grote (Mil) 31.