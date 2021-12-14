Milton High's boys hockey team came up short in a pair of games in the past week.

On Friday, Muskego opened up a four-goal lead en route to an 8-2 nonconference win. Gannon Kilgora and Tyler Ellis scored Milton's goals in the second period.

On Monday night, in a Badger East Conference game, Waunakee shut out the Red Hawks 14-0.

Milton, which is now 24-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the conference, skates at Monona Grove on Thursday.

WAUNAKEE 14, MILTON 0

Waunakee;6;5;3;—;14

Milton;0;0;0;—;0

First Period

W—Mikkelson (Schuifreider), 4:58; Emerich (Reed), 7:14; Thousand, 10:16; Reed (Dargenio), 11:52; Reed, 12:34.

Second Period

W—Emerich (Rettig), 0:44; Rettig (Wiitanen), 2:22; Cortright (Fulton, Bavery), 5:22; Emerich (Reed, Rettig), 15:22; Mikkelson (Schufreider), 16:40.

Third Period

W—Oiday, 2:13; Reed (Oiday), 12:45; Bryan (Dargenio, Segersten), 15:40.

Saves—W 12 (Walmer); M 40 (Thompson).

MUSKEGO 8, MILTON 2

Muskego;3;3;2;—;8

Milton;0;2;0;—;2

First Period

Mus—Anderson (Reidy, Reinke), :27; Anderson (Reidy), 6:23; Rybarczyk (Reidy, Anderson), 13:11.

Second Period

Mus—Mahnke (Krowski, Brown), 7:21; Mil—Kilgora (Thom), 9:01, pp; Mus—Reidy, 9:13; Mil—Ellis (Johnson, Lund), 10:23; Mus—Mahnke (Trinkner), 15:58.

Third Period

Mus—Anderson (Reidy, Rybarczyk), 9:14; Mahnke (Brown, Reidy), 13:34.

Saves—Mus 38 (Hubbell 26, Siepert 12); Mil 36 (Jones),

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you