Penalties cost the Janesville Bluebirds a potential Big Eight Conference road win Thursday night.
Middleton scored twice on the power play to force overtime and then scored just seconds after their advantage ended early in the extra period to beat the city’s boys co-op high school hockey team 5-4.
“Right now, I think we’re a better team than our record shows,” said Janesville coach John Mauermann, whose team dropped to 6-9 overall and 4-5 in the Big Eight. “But we have no one to blame for that but ourselves with the penalties and mistakes we’re making.”
The Bluebirds took a five-minute major penalty for boarding with 3:47 remaining and a 4-3 lead in regulation.
Middleton scored less than a minute into the power play, but the Bluebirds hung on to go to OT.
There, they killed off the remaining 1:13 of the penalty, but Joseph O’Reilly scored six seconds later to end the game.
Jackson Lyons scored twice—both off assists from Conor Joyce—for the Bluebirds.
They play at Waunakee in nonconference action Tuesday.
MIDDLETON 5, JANESVILLE 4 (OT)Janesville 1 3 0 0—4
Middleton 1 2 1 1—5
First periodJ—Jackson Lyons (Conor Joyce), 11:36. MGarrett Ballweg (Joseph O’Reilly), sh, 15:18.
Second periodM—Spencer Kalscheur (Thomas Richards), 3:47. J—Cayden Erickson, 6:50. J—Jake Schaffner (Lucas Vogt), pp, 10:33. J—Lyons (Joyce), 13:31. M—Brooks Kalscheur (Blake Kalscheur), pp, 15:00.
Third periodM—Noah Ehrardt (Bl. Kalscheur), pp, 13:56.
OvertimeM—O’Reilly (Jacob Pavelski), 1:19.
Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 32, Noah Hogan (M) 21.