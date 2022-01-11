Janesville Bluebirds logo

MADISON

The Janesville Bluebirds were shut out for the first time this season Tuesday night.

Sam Knight had two goals and two assists to lead Madison Memorial to a 6-0 Big Eight Conference victory over the city’s high school boys co-operative hockey team.

Janesville (8-6, 5-3) trailed 4-0 after the first period and could not generate any offense in losing its third consecutive game.

“It started badly for us with a misplayed puck going in off the wall,” Janesville coach John Mauermann said. “We were outplayed badly in the first period and only had three shots on goal.

“We finally picked it up in the third, but we needed the same effort the first two periods.”

Janesville plays at the Madison Lakers on Thursday.

MEMORIAL 6, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0 — 0

Madison Memorial 4 2 0 — 6

First Period

M—Trey Boyle (Caden Feinstein) 1:19. M—Aaron Jungers (Sam Knight, Sammy Contrucci) 6:05. M—Feinstein, sh, 12:05. M—Elijah Elmer (Contrucci, Knight) 16:49.

Second Period

M—Knight (Riley Boyle, Contrucci), pp, 8:42. M—Knight (Feinstein) 14:31.

Saves—Jaicy Campbell (J) 24. Zen Janik (J) 6, Tyler Kreft (M) 17.

