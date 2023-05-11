John Mauermann and his children and friends enjoy spending some of their summer in a cool place.
That place has been the Janesville Ice Arena for nearly three decades.
The long-time Janesville and Beloit Memorial high school hockey coach will be doing it again this year.
The Mauerhockey Summer Skills and Drills camps begin the week of June 12. The mites camp is fully booked, but there are openings in the squirts, pee wees and bantams camps for youth players and in the separate high school camps.
“It’s a chance for local kids to develop without leaving town,” Mauermann said. “When we got to town 36 years ago, every (young hockey player) would head to Michigan Tech or Madison or other places.
“This is a chance for our kids to improve their skills locally,” he said. “I think that has helped us competitively, not only on the youth level, but at the high school level, consistently.”
He started the camp while he was still head coach at Beloit Memorial, where he guided the Purple Knights to a WIAA state title in 1999. He moved operations to the Janesville Ice Arena in 1995.
“Years and years later, teams across the state look forward to playing Janesville because we’re competitive,” Mauermann said. “Without taking care of things at home, I think it would be hard for the kids at our level to be as competitive as they are.”
Mauermann hasn’t had to look far to come up with quality camp assistants.
His son, Ross, was a local standout with both the Bluebirds and the Janesville Jets. He went to Providence University in Rhode Island, where he played a major role in the Friars winning the 2015 NCAA national title. Now 32, Ross went on to play professionally overseas, mainly in Germany.
Daughter, Alexis, played her high school hockey at the elite Shattuck-St. Mary’s, located 50 miles south of Minneapolis. She then went on to play for the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers win the 2019 NCAA national title.
Alexis also played professionally overseas in Sweden.
Both Ross and Alexis know the ins and outs of the Janesville camp.
“That was the only camp they ever attended growing up,” their father said. “I was pretty proud of that.”
Nick English, who was on Mauermann’s Bluebirds staff for 11 seasons, took over as head coach when Mauermann left. He also has been a long-time camp assistant.
“We just try and take care of our local kids,” Mauermann said of his camp staff. “It’s a real treat to make connections with kids coming up in youth hockey.”
Camp sessions are held in the mornings during a five-week period. Mauermann has the schedule honed to perfection for parents who have children playing in other sports.
“It’s baseball in the afternoon; it’s lacrosse in the afternoon,” Mauermann said. “We try not to interfere. We try to get the schedules out early so parents can schedule kids’ summer-school activities.
“We try to make it user-friendly,” he said. “And we spread it over five weeks because we feel it’s better to consistently be on the ice as opposed to one week. In those camps, after a week, the kids are exhausted.”
“I don’t want them exhausted; I want them to have fun,” he said. “And we end before the Rock County (4-H) Fair because that is a time for the kids to get ready for that excitement, and then football is just around the corner.
“There is a method to the madness.”
Interested parents can check the available openings and register their youngsters at mauerhockey.com.
“We look forward getting on the ice June 12,” Mauermann said. “We hope the kids can improve 10% in the summer. If we can do that, mission accomplished.”