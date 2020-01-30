The Janesville Bluebirds suffered from a bit of deja vu Thursday night.
For the second time this month, the city's boys co-op hockey team was shut out by Madison West.
The Regents scored three first-period goals and got an empty-netter in the final minute to beat the Bluebirds 4-0 at the Janesville Ice Arena.
"You can't win if you don't score," Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. "That's the second time we've played those guys, and it was basically two 3-0 games."
Devin Huie got West on the scoreboard less than three minutes into the first period, and the Regents scored twice more in the final five minutes before the first intermission.
Junior Cody Kaas took over in net for the Bluebirds at that point and stopped all 17 shots he faced, but the damage was done.
"Cody has played well the last two games," Mauermann said. "He played the second and third periods and did a nice job, but we couldn't do anything to help him."
The Bluebirds (7-12, 4-7 Big Eight) return to conference play Tuesday at Madison Memorial.
WEST 4, JANESVILLE 0
Madison West;3;0;1--4
Janesville;0;0;0--0
First period
W--Devin Huie (Aidan Baccus, Eric Horein), 2:45. W--Joe Clark (Alex Duchemin, Horein), 12:32. W--Baccus (Horein, Duchemin), 16:48.
Third period
W--Huie (Baccus), en, 16:25.
Saves--Ian Hedican (W) 23, Jaicy Campbell (J) 3, Cody Kaas (J) 16.