JANESVILLE—When the Janesville Bluebirds jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Madison West Thursday night at the Janesville Ice Arena, it appeared as though it would be a drama-free victory.
As it turned out, the Bluebirds had to frantically kill a power play in the game’s final two minutes before adding a pair of late goals and turning away the Regents 6-3.
Tyler Steuck found the back of the net twice in the last 30 seconds, the first coming against an empty net and the second as the buzzer sounded to end of the game.
The score was no indication of the intensity of the contest, especially in the minutes just before Steuck’s empty-netter.
Janesville was whistled for a two-minute penalty with 2:30 remaining in the game and the Bluebirds clinging to a 4-3 lead.
That’s when the defense took over, eventually leading to West pulling its goalie and Steuck doing his thing.
“I’m really proud of how the kids competed down the stretch,” Janesville coach Nick English said. “We had to really fight them off, and you have to give them a lot of credit. They are a really good team. But we killed the penalty, were able to win the face-off, and that led to Tyler’s goal.”
Steuck said the team had a solid plan to maintain their advantage.
“When you’re killing a penalty, you can ice the puck,” Steuck said. “So our focus was just to knock anything out in front away and send it down when we could. They called a timeout late, and that really helped us set up a play out of the face-off and it worked perfectly.”
It was the 12th win in the last 13 games for the Bluebirds.
“We are playing really well offensively right now,” Steuck said. “We just have to finish the regular season strong. We’d love to get a home playoff game because nobody else wants to come here and play.
“We’ve got a small rink and it can get loud in here. But you can pretty much guarantee we score four goals every game. We’ve got one of the best power plays in the state, and we are really hard to beat when it’s five-on-five.”
Jake Schaffner and Lucas Young were responsible for two quick Bluebird goals in the first period.
Later in the first, Steuck struck for his first goal to make it 3-0.
West responded with its first goal of the game just seven seconds later and scored the first goal of the second period to cut the edge to 3-2
Schaffner scored his second of the game before the Regents scored the final goal of the second period, cutting the Bluebirds’ lead to 4-3 heading into the final period.
English said his team’s offensive prowess has been the main factor in the recent success.
“We’ve got some kids who can really put the puck away,” English said. “During this stretch, we’ve been able to score a lot of goals. When you can give yourself a cushion like we did tonight, that really helps.”