The Janesville Bluebirds put together one of their best efforts of the season Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, the hard work went unrewarded for the city's boys co-op high school hockey team.
Madison Memorial scored on a deflection in the final minute and then added an empty-net goal for a 3-1 Big Eight Conference victory at Madison Ice Arena.
"Best game for the Bluebirds from start to finish," Janesville coach John Mauermann said. "Solid effort throughout."
After falling behind 1-0 after the first period, the Bluebirds tied the game with just over four minutes left in the second when Jake Schaffner scored off a feed from Tyler Steuck.
"We worked hard in the second period, with 17 shots," Mauermann said. "But Memorial got a deflection with 28 seconds left in the game to win."
Cody Kaas stopped 23 shots for the Bluebirds (7-13), who play next Tuesday at Verona.
MEMORIAL 3, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville;0;1;0--1
Madison Memorial;1;0;2--3
First period
MM--Andrew Olson (Sam Contrucci, Aaron Jungers), 14:08.
Second period
J--Jake Schaffner (Tyler Steuck), 12:45.
Third period
M--Jack Faulkner (Drew Bradley, Sam Knight), 16:32. M--Owen Parks, en, 16:38.
Saves--Cody Kaas (J) 23, Wes Turner (M) 31.