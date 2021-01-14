The Janesville Bluebirds lost a shootout of a game Thursday night.
Jake Cartland had four goals to lead Kettle Moraine to an 8-7 nonconference win over the city’s high school boys co-op hockey team at the Janesville Ice Arena.
“It was fun to compete,” Bluebirds coach John Mauermann said. “But every time we got something going, we’d just shoot ourselves in the foot.
“We’d tie it and then give another goal up right away.”
Jake Schaffner had a hat trick for Janesville (1-10), but a four-goal deficit after two periods proved too tough to overcome.
“We did a nice job in the second period, but they took advantage of some mishandled pucks,” Mauermann said.
The Bluebirds got within a goal at 7-6 in the third period on goals by Cayden Erickson and Walker Kulas before Schaffner’s third tally of the game with 3:07 left. But Kettle Moraine got an insurance goal less than 10 seconds later.
“Suddenly we saw ourselves down just a goal again, but as soon as we get back in it, there they are with another goal,” Mauermann said. “If we can cut down our mistakes, we’ll win more games. But we’re still making too many.”
Janesville plays at Arrowhead on Friday.
KETTLE MORAINE 8, JANESVILLE 7
Kettle Moraine 4 3 1—8
Janesville 3 0 4—7
First PeriodKM—Jackson Keller (Jake Cartland) 13:05. KM—Cartland (Shane Prahl) 10:42. J—Walker Kulas (Ian Perkins, Tyler Steuck), pp, 7:06. J—Perkins Kulas, Lucas Vogt) 2:29. KM—Cartland (Evan Staudacher) 2:08. J—Jake Schaffner 1:53. KM—Prahl (Saunders), pp, :26.
Second PeriodKM—Cartland (Saunders) 13:54. KM—Cartland (Saunders) 3:08. KM—Staudacher (Cartland) 2:10.
Third PeriodJ—Cayden Erickson 15:46. J—Kulas (Bryce Sullivan) 11:51. J—Schaffner 3:02. KM—Keller (Prahl) 2:54. J—Schaffner (Perkins), pp, :17.
Saves—Tyler Arnold (LM) 19, Cody Kaas (J) 31.